Drag performer remembers Dolly Parton
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jason CoZmo, who has impersonated Dolly Parton for two decades, about what Parton meant to him.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jason CoZmo, who has impersonated Dolly Parton for two decades, about what Parton meant to him.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2026 WBUR
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