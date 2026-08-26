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Meta agrees to pay nearly $17 billion in multi-state lawsuit. How will its apps change?

WBUR
Published August 26, 2026 at 9:53 AM MDT

Meta has settled with a bipartisan coalition of states that sued the platform for intentionally addicting teens on Facebook and Instagram. While the $17-billion settlement seems hefty, it’s far less than the $1.4 trillion it potentially faced in damages and penalties.

But the state attorneys general are getting another prize: an agreement to change apps to make them safer for minors.

Host Robin Young gets the latest from senior Axios reporter Madison Mills.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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