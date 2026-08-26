© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Meta settlement means new restrictions on nighttime and school-time scrolling for kids

NPR | By Rhitu Chatterjee
Published August 26, 2026 at 2:14 PM MDT

Can the changes to Facebook and Instagram announced in the Meta settlement make a difference for the mental health of young people?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Rhitu Chatterjee
Rhitu Chatterjee is a health correspondent with NPR, with a focus on mental health.
See stories by Rhitu Chatterjee

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate