Meta settlement means new restrictions on nighttime and school-time scrolling for kids
Can the changes to Facebook and Instagram announced in the Meta settlement make a difference for the mental health of young people?
Copyright 2026 NPR
Can the changes to Facebook and Instagram announced in the Meta settlement make a difference for the mental health of young people?
Copyright 2026 NPR
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