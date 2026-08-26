Recalls paint only part of the food safety picture
Recalls of lettuce, jalapeno peppers and eggs because of foodborne illness outbreaks have put a spotlight on the safety of the U.S. food supply. How much do the recalls tell us?
Copyright 2026 NPR
Recalls of lettuce, jalapeno peppers and eggs because of foodborne illness outbreaks have put a spotlight on the safety of the U.S. food supply. How much do the recalls tell us?
Copyright 2026 NPR
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