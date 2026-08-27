Former Meta employee on company's settlement and the efficacy of its new safeguards
NPR's A Martinez speaks with former Meta researcher and whistleblower Jason Sattizahn about the efficacy of Meta's new teen safety features.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's A Martinez speaks with former Meta researcher and whistleblower Jason Sattizahn about the efficacy of Meta's new teen safety features.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.