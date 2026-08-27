Jury begins to deliberate after closing statements in Lindsay Clancy trial

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Closing arguments were heard today in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy. She is the Massachusetts woman who is charged with killing her three children in 2023. The trial lasted about five weeks, and it has attracted international attention on postpartum mental health. Deborah Becker from member station WBUR has been covering the trial and joins us now from Plymouth, Massachusetts. Hi, Deborah.

DEBORAH BECKER, BYLINE: Hi there.

CHANG: OK, so I understand the defense is arguing what's known as the insanity defense. How did they lay that out in closing remarks today?

BECKER: Well, defense attorney Kevin Reddington said Lindsay Clancy was experiencing postpartum psychosis and should not be held criminally responsible for strangling her three children who were 5 years old, 3 years old and 8 months old. Now, postpartum psychosis is a potentially dangerous psychiatric emergency that can be treated but is often misdiagnosed.

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KEVIN REDDINGTON: This young lady did nothing wrong in her life. She was a nurse, a daughter, a wife and a darn good mother.

BECKER: And Reddington says and the medical records show that Clancy repeatedly sought help for her mental health and had expressed thoughts of harming herself and her children. Reddington said today Clancy was destroyed by a poor healthcare system that overmedicated her.

CHANG: Well, what about prosecutors? How did they lay out their argument?

BECKER: Prosecutors say Clancy was not suffering from psychosis. Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague said Clancy wanted to kill herself and take her children with her. She said Clancy's responsibility for these crimes is what jurors should consider.

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JENNIFER SPRAGUE: This case is not about our mental health system or how it treats women or what's in the DSM-5 and what's not. That's a distraction to get you angry and passionate about an important issue, but an issue that's not on trial here.

BECKER: Most of the witnesses who testified for the prosecution, including Clancy's healthcare providers, said she was never diagnosed with psychosis. They said Clancy was mentally well enough to know what she was doing. And the crux of this trial has been these dueling mental health theories about whether she was so compromised that she couldn't control herself.

CHANG: OK, dueling mental health theories - meanwhile, what are the various potential verdicts that the jury is considering now?

BECKER: Well, Judge William Sullivan told the jurors today they have to decide whether to find her guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter for the killing of each child. Now, they could find her not guilty because of a lack of criminal responsibility if they agree that her mental condition made her incapable of knowing right from wrong or following the law. If she's found guilty of first-degree murder, she would be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. If she's found not guilty, she would be committed to a state mental health facility with reviews as to whether she could be safely released.

CHANG: And, Deborah, this case, it has garnered attention from, like, all around the world. I'm just curious - what has it been like at the courthouse day to day?

BECKER: It's been crazy. I had to get here at 6 a.m. today because of the lines to get in, and the crowds have just continued to swell each week. Hundreds of supporters of Clancy demonstrated outside the courthouse last week saying this case shows the big gaps in postpartum mental healthcare. There have also been a few opponents, though. Michelle Mckay from Massachusetts was outside the courthouse holding a sign with the names of Clancy's three children.

MICHELLE MCKAY: My message is justice for Cora, Dawson and Callan - that their mother is accountable for murdering them.

CHANG: Well, do you have any sense how long it might take at this point to reach a verdict?

BECKER: It's tough to predict, but this is a high-stakes trial. Also, jurors heard from more than 70 witnesses and some really emotional testimony over the past weeks.

CHANG: So much to sort through. That is Deborah Becker from WBUR. Thank you, Deborah.

BECKER: You're welcome.

CHANG: And if you or someone you know is in crisis, you can call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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