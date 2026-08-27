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Louisville Bats pay homage to Negro league team with Black Caps jerseys

Louisville Public Media | By Giselle Rhoden
Published August 27, 2026 at 2:46 AM MDT

The history and impact of the Black Caps, Louisville's former Negro League team, is being celebrated in a special baseball game tonight [8/27]

Copyright 2026 LPM News
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Morning Edition
Giselle Rhoden

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