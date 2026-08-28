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Palestinians ban kites after Israel says wayward kites will be treated as act of war

NPR | By Anas Baba
Published August 28, 2026 at 2:46 AM MDT

Palestinians have started burning and banning kids kites after Israel says they'll treat them as hostile acts if they blow across the border.

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Anas Baba
Anas Baba is NPR’s reporter in Gaza.

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