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Trump administration proposal would allow federal grants to be terminated on a whim

NPR | By Adrian Ma,
Wailin Wong
Published August 28, 2026 at 2:45 AM MDT

New Trump-led proposals to change how federal grants are decided could spell trouble for blue cities and states, The Indicator reports.

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Adrian Ma
Adrian Ma covers work, money and other "business-ish" for The Indicator from Planet Money, the daily economics podcast from NPR.
Wailin Wong
Wailin Wong is a co-host of The Indicator from Planet Money.

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