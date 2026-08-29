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What to know about FAA moves to fire two controllers after deadly LaGuardia crash

NPR | By Henry Larson,
Sarah RobbinsJoel Rose
Published August 29, 2026 at 3:14 PM MDT

The FAA's response to a deadly crash is opening a larger debate about staffing, safety and a workplace practice controllers call the "early shove."

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Henry Larson
Sarah Robbins
Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
See stories by Joel Rose

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