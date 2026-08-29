What to know about FAA moves to fire two controllers after deadly LaGuardia crash
The FAA's response to a deadly crash is opening a larger debate about staffing, safety and a workplace practice controllers call the "early shove."
Copyright 2026 NPR
The FAA's response to a deadly crash is opening a larger debate about staffing, safety and a workplace practice controllers call the "early shove."
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.