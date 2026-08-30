© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Trump administration claims America will soon get a majority of its oil from Venezuela with new deal

NPR | By Julia Simon
Published August 30, 2026 at 6:02 AM MDT

There are many reasons to be skeptical of the Trump administration's announcement that the U.S. will develop Venezuelan oil.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Weekend Edition Sunday
Julia Simon
Julia Simon is the Climate Solutions Correspondent on NPR's Climate Desk.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate