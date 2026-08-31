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Postpartum mental health needs a village

NPR | By Megan Lim,
Mary Louise KellyJustine Kenin
Published August 31, 2026 at 2:46 PM MDT

The Lindsay Clancy trial has shed new light in the dark corners of postnatal maternal health. We talk with a psychiatrist about women's mental health issues following childbirth.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Megan Lim
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a host of All Things Considered, NPR's flagship afternoon newsmagazine. She is also the host of NPR's national security podcast, Sources & Methods.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered.

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