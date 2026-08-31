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Rep. Glenn Ivey. D-Md., discusses what's on the agenda as the House reconvenes

NPR | By A Martínez
Published August 31, 2026 at 2:45 AM MDT

NPR's A Martinez speaks with Democratic Rep. Glenn Ivey of Maryland, as the House reconvenes this week with a stopgap spending bill on the agenda.

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A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.

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