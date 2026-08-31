Rep. Glenn Ivey. D-Md., discusses what's on the agenda as the House reconvenes
NPR's A Martinez speaks with Democratic Rep. Glenn Ivey of Maryland, as the House reconvenes this week with a stopgap spending bill on the agenda.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's A Martinez speaks with Democratic Rep. Glenn Ivey of Maryland, as the House reconvenes this week with a stopgap spending bill on the agenda.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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