U.N. worker shares what aid is needed as Nepal recovers from devastating flood
NPR's A Martínez asks the United Nations' resident coordinator in Nepal, Lila Pieters Yahia, what more is needed to aid flood victims there.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's A Martínez asks the United Nations' resident coordinator in Nepal, Lila Pieters Yahia, what more is needed to aid flood victims there.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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