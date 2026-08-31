© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.N. worker shares what aid is needed as Nepal recovers from devastating flood

NPR | By A Martínez
Published August 31, 2026 at 2:48 AM MDT

NPR's A Martínez asks the United Nations' resident coordinator in Nepal, Lila Pieters Yahia, what more is needed to aid flood victims there.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate