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U.S. and Iran exchange fire for the first time in a month

NPR | By Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Published August 31, 2026 at 2:44 AM MDT

U.S. forces struck Iranian launchers in the Strait of Hormuz, saying they were preparing to deploy sea mines. Iran responded by targeting U.S. bases in Jordan.

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Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Hadeel Al-Shalchi is NPR’s International Correspondent based in Istanbul.

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