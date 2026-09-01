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More school districts are shrinking. New research asks whether closures work

Ideastream Public Media | By Conor Morris
Published September 1, 2026 at 3:36 PM MDT

School districts across the country are closing campuses as enrollment falls. New research says the financial savings may be smaller than expected.

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All Things Considered
Conor Morris

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