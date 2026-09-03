Former top military leader on dismissals in the Pentagon under Secretary Hegseth
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with retired 4-star General Peter Chiarelli {ker-ELL-ee} about Pentagon leadership and the departure of top officials.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with retired 4-star General Peter Chiarelli {ker-ELL-ee} about Pentagon leadership and the departure of top officials.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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