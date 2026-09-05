Beyond the icon: How civil rights and Black feminism shaped Gloria Steinem's revolution
Feminist icon Gloria Steinem, died this week at 92, was influenced by the Civil Rights Movement, and groundwork laid by Black feminists.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Feminist icon Gloria Steinem, died this week at 92, was influenced by the Civil Rights Movement, and groundwork laid by Black feminists.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.