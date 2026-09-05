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Beyond the icon: How civil rights and Black feminism shaped Gloria Steinem's revolution

NPR | By Debbie Elliott
Published September 5, 2026 at 5:43 AM MDT

Feminist icon Gloria Steinem, died this week at 92, was influenced by the Civil Rights Movement, and groundwork laid by Black feminists.

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Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South.
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