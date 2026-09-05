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Nigel Farage's top aides step down following undercover campaign sting

NPR | By Lauren Frayer
Published September 5, 2026 at 5:43 AM MDT

Two top aides to British far-right leader Nigel Farage have resigned after an undercover journalist filmed them allegedly accepting illegal foreign donations.

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Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer is NPR's international correspondent based in London.

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