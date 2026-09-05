Nigel Farage's top aides step down following undercover campaign sting
Two top aides to British far-right leader Nigel Farage have resigned after an undercover journalist filmed them allegedly accepting illegal foreign donations.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Two top aides to British far-right leader Nigel Farage have resigned after an undercover journalist filmed them allegedly accepting illegal foreign donations.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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