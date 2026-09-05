Saturday Sports: The NBA and the Clippers' punishment; the U.S. Open
NPR's Scott Simon and sportswriter Howard Bryant discuss the historic punishment handed to the Los Angeles Clippers for violating the NBA's salary cap.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Scott Simon and sportswriter Howard Bryant discuss the historic punishment handed to the Los Angeles Clippers for violating the NBA's salary cap.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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