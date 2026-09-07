A 'Hunger Games' prequel, a 'Social Network' follow-up and more fall movies on the wa
A selective peek at the comedies, adventures, romances and awards contenders opening in cinemas between Labor Day and Thanksgiving.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A selective peek at the comedies, adventures, romances and awards contenders opening in cinemas between Labor Day and Thanksgiving.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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