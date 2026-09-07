© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A 'Hunger Games' prequel, a 'Social Network' follow-up and more fall movies on the wa

NPR | By Bob Mondello
Published September 7, 2026 at 2:32 PM MDT

A selective peek at the comedies, adventures, romances and awards contenders opening in cinemas between Labor Day and Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello reviews movies and covers the arts for NPR and shares critiques and commentaries on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine All Things Considered.
See stories by Bob Mondello

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate