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Morning news brief

NPR | By Michel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published September 7, 2026 at 2:44 AM MDT

Five people are dead after a cargo plane crash at Miami International Airport, Trump's top envoys go to Ukraine with hopes of restarting peace talks, Germany's far-right party wins landslide victory.

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Morning Edition
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Michel Martin
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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