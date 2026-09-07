One TPS recipient shares what it's like to live under uncertainty
With Temporary Protection Status expected to expire next week for Salvadorans, TPS recipient Daysi Gonzales has been documenting her life in limbo on social media.
Copyright 2026 NPR
With Temporary Protection Status expected to expire next week for Salvadorans, TPS recipient Daysi Gonzales has been documenting her life in limbo on social media.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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