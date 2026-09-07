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One TPS recipient shares what it's like to live under uncertainty

NPR | By Vanessa Romo
Published September 7, 2026 at 2:37 PM MDT

With Temporary Protection Status expected to expire next week for Salvadorans, TPS recipient Daysi Gonzales has been documenting her life in limbo on social media.

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All Things Considered
Vanessa Romo
Vanessa Romo is a reporter for NPR's News Desk.

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