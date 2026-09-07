Rubio to visit 3 Latin American countries this week
Secretary of State Marco Rubio heads to Colombia, Peru and Ecuador as President Trump hails a shift to the right in regional politics and a new era of U.S. dominance.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Secretary of State Marco Rubio heads to Colombia, Peru and Ecuador as President Trump hails a shift to the right in regional politics and a new era of U.S. dominance.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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