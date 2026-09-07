Union electricians welcome data center boom
The boom in data centers has brought plenty of work and lots of overtime to union electricians, putting them at odds with many communities trying to block new data center construction.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The boom in data centers has brought plenty of work and lots of overtime to union electricians, putting them at odds with many communities trying to block new data center construction.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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