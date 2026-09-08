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Georgia and South Carolina are working to eradicate an invasive, bee-eating hornet

South Carolina Public Radio | By Victoria Hansen
Published September 8, 2026 at 2:42 AM MDT

Georgia and South Carolina are trying to fight off an invasive bee-eating hornet that's been spreading along their coasts.

Copyright 2026 SCPR News & Music
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Victoria Hansen

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