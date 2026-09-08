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Officials say victims in Miami airport crash were in vehicles when they were hit

NPR | By Chandelis Duster,
Leila Fadel
Published September 8, 2026 at 2:41 AM MDT

Aviation officials investigating Sunday's crash at the Miami International Airport say the victims were in their vehicles when they were hit.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Morning Edition
Chandelis Duster
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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