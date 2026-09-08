Officials say victims in Miami airport crash were in vehicles when they were hit
Aviation officials investigating Sunday's crash at the Miami International Airport say the victims were in their vehicles when they were hit.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Aviation officials investigating Sunday's crash at the Miami International Airport say the victims were in their vehicles when they were hit.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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