An Oregon nonprofit harvests fruit from backyards and parks for people in need
In the Portland area, one nonprofit harvests edible fruit from thousands of metro trees, shrubs and bushes and distributes it to people in need.
Copyright 2026 OPB
In the Portland area, one nonprofit harvests edible fruit from thousands of metro trees, shrubs and bushes and distributes it to people in need.
Copyright 2026 OPB
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