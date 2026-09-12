'BRICS' forum brings together emerging economies, aimed at countering western dominance
India hosts the 18th BRICS summit in New Delhi this weekend. BRICS is a grouping of major emerging markets and developing countries.
Copyright 2026 NPR
India hosts the 18th BRICS summit in New Delhi this weekend. BRICS is a grouping of major emerging markets and developing countries.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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