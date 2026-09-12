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'BRICS' forum brings together emerging economies, aimed at countering western dominance

NPR | By Diaa Hadid,
Scott Simon
Published September 12, 2026 at 6:30 AM MDT

India hosts the 18th BRICS summit in New Delhi this weekend. BRICS is a grouping of major emerging markets and developing countries.

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Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid has covered South Asia and Afghanistan from NPR's bureau in Mumbai since October 2023. She previously spent 6 years in NPR's Islamabad bureau, where she covered Pakistan and Afghanistan. Her favorite stories are about people and moments that capture the complexity of the places she covers.
See stories by Diaa Hadid
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

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