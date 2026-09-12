Saudi Arabia forced to shut down crucial Red Sea pipeline after attacks
The Iran-backed Houthi militia captured a strategic Red Sea port city this week. NPR's Scott Simon talks to April Longley Alley of the Washington Institute.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The Iran-backed Houthi militia captured a strategic Red Sea port city this week. NPR's Scott Simon talks to April Longley Alley of the Washington Institute.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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