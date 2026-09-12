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Saudi Arabia forced to shut down crucial Red Sea pipeline after attacks

NPR | By Scott Simon
Published September 12, 2026 at 6:19 AM MDT

The Iran-backed Houthi militia captured a strategic Red Sea port city this week. NPR's Scott Simon talks to April Longley Alley of the Washington Institute.

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Weekend Edition Saturday
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

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