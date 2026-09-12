Turkey's Kahvalticilar Sokak -- or Breakfast Street -- is dedicated to the most important meal of the day
We visit the Turkish breakfast capital, Van, where one street is dedicated to the most important meal of the day.
Copyright 2026 NPR
We visit the Turkish breakfast capital, Van, where one street is dedicated to the most important meal of the day.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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