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Turkey's Kahvalticilar Sokak -- or Breakfast Street -- is dedicated to the most important meal of the day

NPR
Published September 12, 2026 at 6:04 AM MDT

We visit the Turkish breakfast capital, Van, where one street is dedicated to the most important meal of the day.

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