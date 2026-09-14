© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New book highlights the people and institutions that have become Trump's enablers

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published September 14, 2026 at 2:44 AM MDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with author Jacob Weisberg about his new book, "Profiles in Cowardice: A Study of Collaboration in the Trump Era."

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate