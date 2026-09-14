© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Rio Grande is having its driest year on record

NPR | By Bryce Dix
Published September 14, 2026 at 2:34 PM MDT

Colorado River drought gets a lot of headlines, but the Rio Grande is having one of its driest years ever. What a recent surge of water for nature says about its future.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Bryce Dix
Bryce is in his junior year as an undergraduate at the University of New Mexico. He has a passion for making anything media related, from fine art...

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate