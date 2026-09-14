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Trump returns home to drum up voter support for GOP candidates ahead of midterms

NPR | By Mara Liasson,
A Martínez
Published September 14, 2026 at 2:43 AM MDT

President Trump returns to the U.S. ready to rally on behalf of Republican candidates as the midterm election enters its crucial fall stretch.

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Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Mara Liasson
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.

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