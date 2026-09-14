Trump returns home to drum up voter support for GOP candidates ahead of midterms
President Trump returns to the U.S. ready to rally on behalf of Republican candidates as the midterm election enters its crucial fall stretch.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump returns to the U.S. ready to rally on behalf of Republican candidates as the midterm election enters its crucial fall stretch.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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