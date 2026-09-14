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What's next for Senator John Fetterman?

NPR | By Juana Summers
Published September 14, 2026 at 2:34 PM MDT

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Adam Jentleson, former chief of staff for Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman, about recent revelations about Sen. Fetterman's work performance.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a host of NPR's All Things Considered.

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