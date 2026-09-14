What's next for Senator John Fetterman?
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Adam Jentleson, former chief of staff for Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman, about recent revelations about Sen. Fetterman's work performance.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Adam Jentleson, former chief of staff for Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman, about recent revelations about Sen. Fetterman's work performance.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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