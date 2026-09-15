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Fall 2026 Drive Pop-Up

Could Maine's prison system offer an alternative to traditional incarceration?

WBUR
Published September 15, 2026 at 10:02 AM MDT

Here & Now’s Scott Tong talks to Abdallah Fayyad, a writer for The Boston Globe’s Ideas section, about his recent trip to a maximum-security prison in Maine.

The reforms and the motivation behind the changes might surprise you. Fayyad’s latest piece for The Boston Globe is titled “The American prison system is cruel. Maine is showing there is another way.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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