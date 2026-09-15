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Fall 2026 Drive Pop-Up

EPA eliminates rule limiting greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. Will it change anything?

WBUR
Published September 15, 2026 at 10:06 AM MDT

The Environmental Protection Agency is repealing rules that limit planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from power plants fueled by coal and natural gas.

The agency says this will free up more than $300 billion in costs for the industry and help “unleash” American energy. But the underlying market dynamics tell a different story.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Bryan Hubbell, senior research fellow at the non-partisan think tank Resources for the Future.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR

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