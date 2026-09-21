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Soaring living costs have many Nigerian couples rethinking the lavish wedding tradition

NPR | By Jewel Bright
Published September 21, 2026 at 4:44 PM MDT

Nigeria's lavish wedding tradition is colliding with a cost-of-living crisis, forcing young couples to rethink how they say "I do."

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Jewel Bright

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