Soaring living costs have many Nigerian couples rethinking the lavish wedding tradition
Nigeria's lavish wedding tradition is colliding with a cost-of-living crisis, forcing young couples to rethink how they say "I do."
Copyright 2026 NPR
Nigeria's lavish wedding tradition is colliding with a cost-of-living crisis, forcing young couples to rethink how they say "I do."
Copyright 2026 NPR
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