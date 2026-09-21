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Trump's big weekend: The arch, Greenland, and media outlets banned from White House

NPR | By Danielle Kurtzleben
Published September 21, 2026 at 3:52 PM MDT

President Trump's exertion of power over the press, Greenland and even the D.C. landscape are teeing up questions over the president's limits.

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All Things Considered
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a White House correspondent on NPR's Washington Desk. She appears regularly on the NPR Politics Podcast and other NPR shows. 
See stories by Danielle Kurtzleben

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