Civil rights groups demand accountability after ICE agent shoots man in Texas
Civil rights groups are calling for "independent oversight" of the investigation into Sunday's ICE-involved shooting of a man in Austin, Texas.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Civil rights groups are calling for "independent oversight" of the investigation into Sunday's ICE-involved shooting of a man in Austin, Texas.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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