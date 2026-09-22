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Civil rights groups demand accountability after ICE agent shoots man in Texas

NPR | By Greta Díaz González Vázquez
Published September 22, 2026 at 4:47 AM MDT

Civil rights groups are calling for "independent oversight" of the investigation into Sunday's ICE-involved shooting of a man in Austin, Texas.

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Greta Díaz González Vázquez

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