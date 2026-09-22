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News organizations barred from White House sue Trump as other outlets protests ban

NPR | By Brian Mann,
Leila Fadel
Published September 22, 2026 at 4:48 AM MDT

CNN, MSNOW and Politico asked a federal judge to suspend President Trump's White House ban on their organizations in a hearing Monday.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Morning Edition
Brian Mann
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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