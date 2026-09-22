News organizations barred from White House sue Trump as other outlets protests ban
CNN, MSNOW and Politico asked a federal judge to suspend President Trump's White House ban on their organizations in a hearing Monday.
Copyright 2026 NPR
CNN, MSNOW and Politico asked a federal judge to suspend President Trump's White House ban on their organizations in a hearing Monday.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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