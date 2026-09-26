Mortgage rates break past 7% as bond yields surge, deepening U.S. housing gridlock
Bond yields rose this week pushing mortgage rates above 7 percent. That's another big challenge for the already limping US housing market.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Bond yields rose this week pushing mortgage rates above 7 percent. That's another big challenge for the already limping US housing market.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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