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Mortgage rates break past 7% as bond yields surge, deepening U.S. housing gridlock

NPR | By Scott Horsley,
Scott Simon
Published September 26, 2026 at 5:37 AM MDT

Bond yields rose this week pushing mortgage rates above 7 percent. That's another big challenge for the already limping US housing market.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Weekend Edition Saturday
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent.
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

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