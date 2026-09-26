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Nor'easter pounds Mid-Atlantic, New England coastlines; Hurricane Nolo targets Hawaii

NPR | By Ava Berger,
Scott Simon
Published September 26, 2026 at 5:38 AM MDT

A Nor'easter is making it's away along the East coast this weekend while out in the Pacific Ocean, Nolo is expected to dump rain on Hawaii.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Weekend Edition Saturday
Ava Berger
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

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