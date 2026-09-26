Nor'easter pounds Mid-Atlantic, New England coastlines; Hurricane Nolo targets Hawaii
A Nor'easter is making it's away along the East coast this weekend while out in the Pacific Ocean, Nolo is expected to dump rain on Hawaii.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A Nor'easter is making it's away along the East coast this weekend while out in the Pacific Ocean, Nolo is expected to dump rain on Hawaii.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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