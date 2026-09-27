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After Hurricane Helene, this community was inspired to learn how to use power tools

NPR | By Laura Hackett
Published September 27, 2026 at 6:06 AM MDT

People in western North Carolina are learning to use power tools two years after Hurricane Helene. They want to be prepared for future disasters.

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Weekend Edition Sunday
Laura Hackett
Laura Hackett

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