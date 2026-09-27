From human rights to mathematical research: how AI is being used for good
While many fear the potential dangers of AI, some experts across the cybersecurity and human rights communities want to wield it as a tool for good.
Copyright 2026 NPR
While many fear the potential dangers of AI, some experts across the cybersecurity and human rights communities want to wield it as a tool for good.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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