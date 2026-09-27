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From human rights to mathematical research: how AI is being used for good

NPR | By Jenna McLaughlin,
Ayesha Rascoe
Published September 27, 2026 at 6:06 AM MDT

While many fear the potential dangers of AI, some experts across the cybersecurity and human rights communities want to wield it as a tool for good.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Weekend Edition Sunday
Jenna McLaughlin
Jenna McLaughlin is NPR's cybersecurity correspondent, focusing on the intersection of national security and technology.
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is the host of Weekend Edition Sunday and the Saturday episodes of Up First.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe

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