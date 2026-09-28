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5 men suspected of plotting a terrorist act arrested near U.K. air base

NPR | By Lauren Frayer,
Leila Fadel
Published September 28, 2026 at 2:43 AM MDT

British police arrested five men on suspicion of plotting a van bomb attack near a military base in Gloucestershire used by the United States Air Force.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Morning Edition
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer is NPR's international correspondent based in London.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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