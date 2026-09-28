'Cornell Daily Sun' reporting brought light to alleged campus assault
Sophia Dasser, editor-in-chief at The Cornell Daily Sun, talks with NPR's Juana Summers about an alleged 2024 gang rape at Cornell and the campus fallout.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Sophia Dasser, editor-in-chief at The Cornell Daily Sun, talks with NPR's Juana Summers about an alleged 2024 gang rape at Cornell and the campus fallout.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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