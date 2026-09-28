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'Cornell Daily Sun' reporting brought light to alleged campus assault

NPR | By Mia Venkat,
Juana SummersSarah Handel
Published September 28, 2026 at 3:42 PM MDT

Sophia Dasser, editor-in-chief at The Cornell Daily Sun, talks with NPR's Juana Summers about an alleged 2024 gang rape at Cornell and the campus fallout.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Mia Venkat
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a host of NPR's All Things Considered.
Sarah Handel

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