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Guitarist Tom Morello gets political on 'Everyone Gets Everything They Want'

NPR | By Juana Summers,
Tinbete ErmyasKathryn Fink
Published September 29, 2026 at 2:56 PM MDT

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Tom Morello, co-founder of Rage Against the Machine, about his first solo rock record Everyone Gets Everything They Want.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a host of NPR's All Things Considered.
Tinbete Ermyas
Kathryn Fink
Kathryn Fink is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.

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