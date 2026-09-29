Guitarist Tom Morello gets political on 'Everyone Gets Everything They Want'
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Tom Morello, co-founder of Rage Against the Machine, about his first solo rock record Everyone Gets Everything They Want.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Tom Morello, co-founder of Rage Against the Machine, about his first solo rock record Everyone Gets Everything They Want.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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