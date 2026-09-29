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Prosecutors are reopening a Cornell University fraternity rape case

NPR | By Brian Mann,
Steve Inskeep
Published September 29, 2026 at 2:45 AM MDT

An investigation into an alleged gang rape of a former Cornell University student has been reopened after a civil lawsuit was filed earlier this month.

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Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.
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