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The Senate passes the Protect College Sports Act

NPR | By Becky Sullivan
Published September 29, 2026 at 2:46 AM MDT

The U.S. Senate passed the Protect College Sports Act Monday night, marking the most significant milestone to date in the attempt to legislate reform in college athletics.

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Becky Sullivan
Becky Sullivan is NPR’s sports correspondent.
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