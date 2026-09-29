The Senate passes the Protect College Sports Act
The U.S. Senate passed the Protect College Sports Act Monday night, marking the most significant milestone to date in the attempt to legislate reform in college athletics.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The U.S. Senate passed the Protect College Sports Act Monday night, marking the most significant milestone to date in the attempt to legislate reform in college athletics.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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